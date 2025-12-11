Mamta Child Factory movie review: Taaza Khabar's Prathamesh Parab shines as solo lead hero, film blends comedy with social drama, but...

Mamta Child Factory is a humble attempt by Prathamesh Parab and team, where they balance social drama with situational comedy. The film deserves attention, despite giving a hangover of Mimi.

Director: Mohsin Khan



Cast : Prathamesh Parab, Ankita Lande, Prithvik Pratap & Ganesh Yadav

Duration: 2hr 5min

Where to watch: Ultra Play OTT

Rating: 3 stars



Bhau (Prathamesh Parab) and Chochya (Prithvik Pratap), two fun-loving yet ambitious real-estate brokers, whose lives take an unexpected turn when Dr Amruta Deshmukh (Ankita Lande) arrives to set up a fertility centre. Her modern medical dreams collide with deep-rooted social stigma, conservative mindsets, and the fears of rural women who barely understand the concept of surrogacy.

The women, struggling for financial stability, see surrogacy as a chance to earn, yet are held back by judgment and societal pressure. Mohsin Khan handles these dilemmas subtly, blending emotions with social reality. When MLA Sanjay Tatya Bhosale (Ganesh Yadav) secretly seeks surrogacy for his wife, the drama intensifies. The twists that follow keep the film engaging while staying rooted in the human emotions behind every choice.

Prathamesh Parab, as Bhau, shows good potential as the lead. Move on from Taaza Khabar's Raja Chaturvedi aka Peter, Mamta Child Factory will bring a new Parab—funny, lovable and surprisingly expressive, especially dramatic moments. Ankita Lande brings grace and conviction to the role of Dr Amruta, capturing both the emotional and ethical weight of surrogacy with sensitivity. Prithvik Pratap complements Prathamesh perfectly, delivering sharp comic timing as Chochya. Ganesh Yadav adds power and weightage as the MLA struggling between personal desires and public pressure, deepening the film’s social drama. Even supporting actors like Sujata Mogal and Vijay Patwardhan were decent in their parts.

Speaking about Mohsin Khan does a decent job in writing and direction, bringing a balanced, warm and realistic approach to a sensitive subject like surrogacy. Though it gives a major hangover of Kriti Sanon's Mimi. The first half of the film is filled with humour, village charm and lighthearted moments, while the second half gradually shifts into emotional drama, social conflict and moral dilemmas. What stands out most in his filmmaking is his ability to maintain equilibrium—portraying surrogacy alongside social stigma, blending entertainment with emotional depth, and infusing humour while keeping the core humane.

Speaking about the shortcomings, Mamta Child Factory is poorly shot; it gives out a feeling of an outdated film, but it's not. The movie had little to no promotion. Sadly, there is no buzz about the film. At times, the film loses its steam due to the urge to maintain a balance between surrogacy, social drama, and humour. The music is also a major letdown, with no songs getting registered or leaving an impact. Overall, Mamta Child Factory is a fun, one-time watch.