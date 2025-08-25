Malvika Raaj aka K3G's young Poo welcomes baby girl with husband Pranav Bagga, pens emotional note: 'From our hearts to our arms'

Malvika Raaj Bagga and her husband, Praveen Bagga, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, and penned an emotional note.

Malvika Raaj Bagga, best known for portraying the younger version of Poo in Karan Johar's film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', has welcomed her first child with husband and businessman Pranav Bagga. In a joint social media post on Sunday, the couple confirmed the birth of their daughter on August 23.

"Pink bows, tiny toes and a love that overflows. Welcome to the world, baby girl," their message read. They also confirmed that their daughter was born on Saturday, August 23. "From our Hearts to our Arms, Our Baby Girl is Here #babygirl #ourworld #babybagga," the couple wrote in the caption.

Fans instantly took to the comment section and congratulated Malvika and Pranav for embracing parenthood. The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' actor got married in 2023 in Goa. She shared pictures from her wedding on Instagram and wrote, "Our Hearts are Full of Love and Gratitude."

They announced their engagement in August 2023 after a dreamy proposal in Turkey. It was in May this year that the couple confirmed Malvika's pregnancy. "You + Me = 3 #OurLittleSecret #BabyOnTheWay #MPbaby," the post read.

They also shared a series of pictures, showing a positive pregnancy test result. Both Malvika and Pranav were dressed in matching white outfits, paired with "Mom" and "Dad" caps. Several celebrities, including Kriti Kharbanda, Ridhima Pandit, Tina Ahuja, Krishna Shroff, and Jamie Lever, extended their wishes on social media. On the work front, Malvika has also appeared in the action film 'Squad,' which featured Danny Denzongpa's son, Rinzin Denzongpa. The film premiered on the OTT platform Z5.