Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Violent protest erupts in Bihar’s Patna over death of two children, vehicles torched, several police officers injured in clash, Watch

This Indian state bans sale of non-veg, eggs for two days due to...; not UP, Bihar, Maharashtra

After Greater Noida dowry horror, Jodhpur woman sets herself and daughter on fire, suicide note says...

OPSC Prelims Exam 2024 date announced: Check exam date, schedule, venue and more

Malvika Raaj aka K3G's young Poo welcomes baby girl with husband Pranav Bagga, pens emotional note: 'From our hearts to our arms'

UPS to NPS: Centre shares BIG update for central govt employees; check details HERE

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Celebrity-inspired outfit ideas to elevate your festive look

Sachin Tendulkar reveals one rule he wants to be changed in cricket

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik gives SHOCKING reaction to Amaal Malik doing Salman Khan show: 'Bhai ko kaun samjhaye'

'MS Dhoni didn't practice wicketkeeping after...': Ex-India coach makes shocking revelations

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Violent protest erupts in Bihar’s Patna over death of two children, vehicles torched, several police officers injured in clash, Watch

Violent protest erupts in Bihar’s Patna over death of two children, vehicles tor

This Indian state bans sale of non-veg, eggs for two days due to...; not UP, Bihar, Maharashtra

This Indian state bans sale of non-veg, eggs for two days due to...; not UP, Bih

After Greater Noida dowry horror, Jodhpur woman sets herself and daughter on fire, suicide note says...

After Noida dowry horror, Jodhpur woman sets herself on fire, note says...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Malvika Raaj aka K3G's young Poo welcomes baby girl with husband Pranav Bagga, pens emotional note: 'From our hearts to our arms'

Malvika Raaj Bagga and her husband, Praveen Bagga, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, and penned an emotional note.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 09:47 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Malvika Raaj aka K3G's young Poo welcomes baby girl with husband Pranav Bagga, pens emotional note: 'From our hearts to our arms'
Pranav Bagga and Malvika Raaj
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Malvika Raaj Bagga, best known for portraying the younger version of Poo in Karan Johar's film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', has welcomed her first child with husband and businessman Pranav Bagga. In a joint social media post on Sunday, the couple confirmed the birth of their daughter on August 23.

"Pink bows, tiny toes and a love that overflows. Welcome to the world, baby girl," their message read. They also confirmed that their daughter was born on Saturday, August 23. "From our Hearts to our Arms, Our Baby Girl is Here #babygirl #ourworld #babybagga," the couple wrote in the caption. 

Fans instantly took to the comment section and congratulated Malvika and Pranav for embracing parenthood. The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' actor got married in 2023 in Goa. She shared pictures from her wedding on Instagram and wrote, "Our Hearts are Full of Love and Gratitude."

They announced their engagement in August 2023 after a dreamy proposal in Turkey. It was in May this year that the couple confirmed Malvika's pregnancy. "You + Me = 3 #OurLittleSecret #BabyOnTheWay #MPbaby," the post read.

They also shared a series of pictures, showing a positive pregnancy test result. Both Malvika and Pranav were dressed in matching white outfits, paired with "Mom" and "Dad" caps. Several celebrities, including Kriti Kharbanda, Ridhima Pandit, Tina Ahuja, Krishna Shroff, and Jamie Lever, extended their wishes on social media. On the work front, Malvika has also appeared in the action film 'Squad,' which featured Danny Denzongpa's son, Rinzin Denzongpa. The film premiered on the OTT platform Z5. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 best cities to soak in festival’s grandeur
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 best cities to soak in festival’s grandeur
Govinda’s team breaks silence on divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: 'Log purane mudde...'
Govinda’s team breaks silence on divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: 'Log purane
'Tossed in the air about 20 feet...': Horrifying Video shows a Traffic Policeman being hit by a speeding Ertiga on Delhi Meerut Expressway—WATCH
Horrifying Video shows a Traffic cop being hit by a speeding car on expressway
Japanese ambassador extends warm welcome to Rajasthan Deputy CM With Matcha, see pics
Japanese ambassador extends warm welcome to Rajasthan Deputy CM With Matcha, see
'Don't have even 1%...': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Asia Cup snub
PCB chief breaks silence on Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Asia Cup snub
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE