Twitter
Headlines

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses disappointment on social media trolling: 'It is affecting...'

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, her husband has Rs 450 crore salary, she is married to Indian genius…

Meet actress rejected by family, saw failed marriage, harassment on set; thrown out of apartment, now owns villa in...

Meet Shanna Khan, daughter of Pakistan's richest man who is no match for Mukesh Ambani, she donated Rs 123 crore to...

Emraan Hashmi to join Adivi Sesh-starrer Goodachari 2? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses disappointment on social media trolling: 'It is affecting...'

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, her husband has Rs 450 crore salary, she is married to Indian genius…

Meet Shanna Khan, daughter of Pakistan's richest man who is no match for Mukesh Ambani, she donated Rs 123 crore to...

Benefits of drinking soaked coriander seeds water 

9 Indian captains to lead ICC U-19 World Cup final

8 cities named after Mughal kings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses disappointment on social media trolling: 'It is affecting...'

Emraan Hashmi to join Adivi Sesh-starrer Goodachari 2? Here's what we know

Meet star with Rs 3100 crore net worth, has Rs 800-crore property, studio, sports teams; still not India's richest actor

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress rejected by family, saw failed marriage, harassment on set; thrown out of apartment, now owns villa in...

Mallika Sherawat has always been vocal about her journey and the difficulties that she faced during her journey.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 01:55 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mallika Sherawat, who once ruled Bollywood with her hotness, is now living peacefully in Los Angeles. During her time in Bollywood, she always remained in the news for both her personal and professional life.

The actress has always been vocal about her journey and the difficulties that she faced during this time. From not being accepted by her family members to becoming a Hollywood star, she left no stone unturned during her journey.

Changing name

Sherawat was born as Reema Lamba in Hisar’s small village Moth to a Jat family. She ran away from home to become an actor in Bollywood and changed her name from Reema to Mallika when she entered the film industry.

Sherawat is her mother's surname name as she supported her. She faced many problems with her family as she belonged to a conservative family.

Brief marriage

Mallika got married to Karan Singh Gill In 1997, however, it lasted only a year. However, she kept her marriage a secret as it could ruin her Bollywood career.

Harassed and bullied

In an interview, Mallika Sherawat said that she was bullied by ‘a certain section of the media, predominantly by women. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, “A certain section of the media was very… They bullied me and harassed me. And that really bothered me, because… And most of them were women. Men have never had problems with me. Men have always appreciated me. And I couldn’t understand why these women are so against me, and so nasty to me. And that made me leave the country for a while because I wanted a break. But today they are more accepting of me, and they are more loving, which I’m really enjoying.”

In an interview with PTI, Mallika says, “There were so many accusations and judgements on me. If you wear short skirts, kiss on screen then you’re a fallen woman with no morals. Men tend to take liberties with you. This happened with me too.

“I was thrown out of projects because heroes would say ‘why can’t you be intimate with me? You can do it on screen, what’s the problem in doing that with me in private?’ I’ve lost so many projects. It’s very reflective of the society, what women deal with in our country.”

Thrown out of apartment in Paris

As per reports, in 2018, a French court has ordered Mallika Sherawat and her boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans to be evicted from an apartment in a posh part of Paris after they failed to pay the rent.

Career

Mallika Sherawat is famous for her bold roles in Bollywood movies, and she has also acted in Hollywood. In 2005, she was in a movie called The Myth with Jackie Chan. She also acted in a Hollywood film called Hisss in 2010, where she played a shape-shifting snake woman. Besides acting, Mallika has been on American talk shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Luxurious villa in LA

The actress now lives a luxurious life in LA. She owns a beautiful villa in Los Angeles and often shares photos and videos from there.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM-led panel to meet today to select new election commissioner

5 reasons why PM Modi will win 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Meet actor who started career by taking care of Jackie Shroff's clothes, India's highest paid TV anchor, net worth is..

Kiran Rao denies commenting on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films, asks him to talk 'man to man' with Aamir Khan: 'I wish...'

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur bless with a baby boy, couple says 'we are bursting with joy'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE