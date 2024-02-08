Meet actress rejected by family, saw failed marriage, harassment on set; thrown out of apartment, now owns villa in...

Mallika Sherawat has always been vocal about her journey and the difficulties that she faced during her journey.

Mallika Sherawat, who once ruled Bollywood with her hotness, is now living peacefully in Los Angeles. During her time in Bollywood, she always remained in the news for both her personal and professional life.

The actress has always been vocal about her journey and the difficulties that she faced during this time. From not being accepted by her family members to becoming a Hollywood star, she left no stone unturned during her journey.

Changing name

Sherawat was born as Reema Lamba in Hisar’s small village Moth to a Jat family. She ran away from home to become an actor in Bollywood and changed her name from Reema to Mallika when she entered the film industry.

Sherawat is her mother's surname name as she supported her. She faced many problems with her family as she belonged to a conservative family.

Brief marriage

Mallika got married to Karan Singh Gill In 1997, however, it lasted only a year. However, she kept her marriage a secret as it could ruin her Bollywood career.

Harassed and bullied

In an interview, Mallika Sherawat said that she was bullied by ‘a certain section of the media, predominantly by women. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, “A certain section of the media was very… They bullied me and harassed me. And that really bothered me, because… And most of them were women. Men have never had problems with me. Men have always appreciated me. And I couldn’t understand why these women are so against me, and so nasty to me. And that made me leave the country for a while because I wanted a break. But today they are more accepting of me, and they are more loving, which I’m really enjoying.”

In an interview with PTI, Mallika says, “There were so many accusations and judgements on me. If you wear short skirts, kiss on screen then you’re a fallen woman with no morals. Men tend to take liberties with you. This happened with me too.

“I was thrown out of projects because heroes would say ‘why can’t you be intimate with me? You can do it on screen, what’s the problem in doing that with me in private?’ I’ve lost so many projects. It’s very reflective of the society, what women deal with in our country.”

Thrown out of apartment in Paris

As per reports, in 2018, a French court has ordered Mallika Sherawat and her boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans to be evicted from an apartment in a posh part of Paris after they failed to pay the rent.

Career

Mallika Sherawat is famous for her bold roles in Bollywood movies, and she has also acted in Hollywood. In 2005, she was in a movie called The Myth with Jackie Chan. She also acted in a Hollywood film called Hisss in 2010, where she played a shape-shifting snake woman. Besides acting, Mallika has been on American talk shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Luxurious villa in LA

The actress now lives a luxurious life in LA. She owns a beautiful villa in Los Angeles and often shares photos and videos from there.