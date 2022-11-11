Mallika Sherawat shares stunning photos with ‘no filters’ and ‘no botox’, says 'I enjoy being as natural..'

Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Recently, Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat posted some stunning images of herself on social media. The actor is wearing a bright, colourful outfit in the pictures. She is pictured holding a yellow flower and has a red flower in her hair.

Mallika stated in the description of her Instagram post that she did not apply any filters to the images.

Her caption read, “NO Botox, NO fillers! I enjoy being as natural as GOD made me :) #positiveaffirmations #healthymind #innerstrength #trustyourjourney #healthymindset #positivemind.”

A few days ago, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Mallika talked about being tagged as a sex symbol.

She said “Mujhe pata bhi nahi likhta kaun hai yeh! Do people take Wikipedia seriously? I don’t. Abhi kya karein, change kaise karein iss image ko. I don’t even know how, I don’t pay attention to it. However people want to perceive me, it’s their attitude. I just have to focus on what I am doing.”

About being not in touch with PR, she said, “What do I say, I am so out of touch with PR and all! I can only speak for myself, I have been a very honest person, and sometimes I have gotten into a lot of trouble because of that. I don’t pay attention to what other actors are doing, or what their PRs are doing.”

Mallika's most recent film appearance was in RK/Rkay, which Rajat Kapoor both acted in and directed. It told the intriguing story of a nervous filmmaker named RK (Rajat Kapoor) who has just finished filming his new movie when things take a strange turn when the editing room calls to inform that the movie's main character is missing from the film negatives.

Additionally, RK/RKAY made a point to be present at a number of international film festivals, such as the Shanghai International Film Festival, the River to River Festival in Florence, the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, the Austin Film Festival, and the Pune International Film Festival.