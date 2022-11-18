Mallika Sherawat shares secret of being 'forever young,' reveals she ditched 'cigarettes, alcohol'

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat may not be as active in films, as she used to be in the mid-2000, but she continues to dazzle her fans with her social media. The Murder star shared a reel and even her secret of being 'sexy' forever.

In her latest reel, Mallika is spotted having a lazy laidback moment on her couch, wearing a bra and colourful shorts. The siren shared the video with Masakalli audio slapped on it. Mallika shared the video by describing her mood of "Feelin Lazzzzzzy......"

As soon as Sherawat posted the video, a user pointed out her timeless beauty, and stated that she looks the same as she used to be 20 years back. He asked the actress, "For past 20 years you look exactly the same, how did you do it?" To our surprise, Mallika replied him back and shared her beauty secret by saying, "Thank you, I do it by leading a disciplined life - workout, yoga, No alcohol No cigarettes & No late nights!"

Last week, Mallika Sherawat posted some stunning images of herself on social media. The actor is wearing a bright, colourful outfit in the pictures. She is pictured holding a yellow flower and has a red flower in her hair.

Mallika stated in the description of her Instagram post that she did not apply any filters to the images. Her caption read, “NO Botox, NO fillers! I enjoy being as natural as GOD made me :) #positiveaffirmations #healthymind #innerstrength #trustyourjourney #healthymindset #positivemind.”

Before that, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Mallika talked about being tagged as a sex symbol. She said “Mujhe pata bhi nahi likhta kaun hai yeh! Do people take Wikipedia seriously? I don’t. Abhi kya karein, change kaise karein iss image ko. I don’t even know how, I don’t pay attention to it. However people want to perceive me, it’s their attitude. I just have to focus on what I am doing.” Mallika's most recent film appearance was in RK/Rkay, which Rajat Kapoor both acted in and directed.