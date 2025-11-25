Mallika Sherawat says working with Dharmendra was 'a blessing', they acted in this film, it bombed at box office, earned just Rs...

"Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dharmendra sir. Doing a film with him was a blessing I will cherish forever", wrote Mallika Sherawat as she mourned the loss of the veteran superstar. Read on to know about the 2004 release in which they worked together.

Mallika Sherawat on Tuesday mourned the loss of veteran star Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 years. She recalled her experience of working with him in the 2004 black comedy Kis Kis Ki Kismat, calling it nothing short of a blessing. The Murder actress took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the sets of the film.

For the caption, Mallika wrote, "Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dharmendra sir. Doing a film with him was a blessing I will cherish forever. His kindness, wisdom & warmth made a lifelong impact on me. Rest in peace, legend." Kis Kis Ki Kismat was directed by Govind Menon and also starred Satish Shah, Tinnu Anand, Jagdeep, Viju Khote, Dinesh Hingoo and Shivaji Satam.

The film's synopsis reads as, "Hasmukh Mehta is accused of having an affair with a young woman, Meena, due to certain circumstances. While a hotelier who owes him money takes advantage of the situation, Mehta's son falls for Meena." Dharmendra plays Hasmukh, while Mallika plays Meena. Rati Agnihotri and Siddharth Makkar played Dharmendra's wife and son.

Kis Kis Ki Kismat was made in a budget of Rs 3.75 crore and bombed at the box office as it only earned Rs 2.47 crore, as per the Box Office India portal. The film's music was composed by the Tamil music director Immanuel Vasanth Dinakaran, who is more popularly known as D Imman, in his Bollywood debut.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in the presence of his family members on Monday. He had been in and out of the Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in his last days. Widely considered one of the greatest, most handsome, and most commercially successful film stars in the history of Indian cinema, Dharmendra had a cinematic career spanning over six decades.

