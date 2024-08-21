Mallika Sherawat says she was 'bullied, attacked' by 'big Bollywood actresses' for speaking against sexual violence

Mallika Sherawat recalls being 'bullied, attacked' for saying 'India is regressive for women'.

Mallika Sherawat's old video from over a decade ago saying 'India is regressive' for women has resurfaced on social media. Now, amid the Kolkata rape-murder case, Mallika took to her Instagram and shared the clip, stating that she was 'attacked and bullied' for making the statement so many years ago.

Sharing the clip of her old statement, which also had the mention of the case of rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, Mallika wrote in the caption: “I still can’t forget this moment when I was attacked & bullied by a certain section of the Indian press for speaking out against gang rapes and sexual violence in India !! Some WOMEN in the press and some very big names Bollywood FEMALE ACTRESSES joined the chorus & publicly attacked me for speaking out against gang rapes & sexual violence.”

The actress further added, "This phenomenon highlights a troubling dynamic where instead of supporting someone who’s advocating for change, these women in influential positions are engaging to silence the voice of women like me! This behavior perpetuates a culture of silence & complicity that allows sexual violence to continue. It’s crucial for women especially women in the public eye to stand in solidarity & use their platforms to support rather than vilify, those who speak out against such injustices.”

The video is from 2013, when the reporter asked Mallika Sherawat why she thinks India is regressive for women, to which she replied, "With female foeticide and infanticide happening in almost a daily basis, with gang rapes making the headlines of every newspaper… Today I read in the paper, that according to UNFPA, 40 percent of Indian women are married below the age of 18, I think it is a very, very regressive state for women. And I stand by it.”

Netizens lauded the actress for her statement. One of the fans wrote, "Mallika was really ahead of its time." Another user commented, "You were brave to speak the truth. You spoke for the rights of all women including the one questioning and shaming you." Another comment read, "Respect Maam... We need celebrities like you for our society."

Mallika Sherawat was last seen in the movie Pambattam, a Tamil horror drama. The actress has left India and is currently residing in Los Angeles. She recently shared the pics of her lavish house in Los Angeles on Instagram.

