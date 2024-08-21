Mallika Sherawat says she was 'bullied, attacked' by 'big Bollywood actresses' for speaking against sexual violence

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Good news for ex-trainee IAS Puja Khedkar as Delhi HC...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

10 states with maximum illiterate population

10 states with maximum illiterate population

Striking images of meteor shower by NASA

Striking images of meteor shower by NASA

Five breathtaking images of India captured by NASA 

Five breathtaking images of India captured by NASA 

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई ��जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Amar Kaushik says Drishyam 2's success affected Bhediya's box office collection: 'Viewers can’t afford to...'

Amar Kaushik says Drishyam 2's success affected Bhediya's box office collection: 'Viewers can’t afford to...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Mallika Sherawat says she was 'bullied, attacked' by 'big Bollywood actresses' for speaking against sexual violence

Mallika Sherawat recalls being 'bullied, attacked' for saying 'India is regressive for women'.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 11:12 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Mallika Sherawat says she was 'bullied, attacked' by 'big Bollywood actresses' for speaking against sexual violence
Mallika Sherawat
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mallika Sherawat's old video from over a decade ago saying 'India is regressive' for women has resurfaced on social media. Now, amid the Kolkata rape-murder case, Mallika took to her Instagram and shared the clip, stating that she was 'attacked and bullied' for making the statement so many years ago. 

Sharing the clip of her old statement, which also had the mention of the case of rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, Mallika wrote in the caption: “I still can’t forget this moment when I was attacked & bullied by a certain section of the Indian press for speaking out against gang rapes and sexual violence in India !! Some WOMEN in the press and some very big names Bollywood FEMALE ACTRESSES joined the chorus & publicly attacked me for speaking out against gang rapes & sexual violence.”

The actress further added, "This phenomenon highlights a troubling dynamic where instead of supporting someone who’s advocating for change, these women in influential positions are engaging to silence the voice of women like me! This behavior perpetuates a culture of silence & complicity that allows sexual violence to continue. It’s crucial for women especially women in the public eye to stand in solidarity & use their platforms to support rather than vilify, those who speak out against such injustices.”

The video is from 2013, when the reporter asked Mallika Sherawat why she thinks India is regressive for women, to which she replied, "With female foeticide and infanticide happening in almost a daily basis, with gang rapes making the headlines of every newspaper… Today I read in the paper, that according to UNFPA, 40 percent of Indian women are married below the age of 18, I think it is a very, very regressive state for women. And I stand by it.”

Netizens lauded the actress for her statement. One of the fans wrote, "Mallika was really ahead of its time." Another user commented, "You were brave to speak the truth. You spoke for the rights of all women including the one questioning and shaming you." Another comment read, "Respect Maam... We need celebrities like you for our society."

Mallika Sherawat was last seen in the movie Pambattam, a Tamil horror drama. The actress has left India and is currently residing in Los Angeles. She recently shared the pics of her lavish house in Los Angeles on Instagram.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Britain's 'Bill Gates' Mike Lynch goes missing after luxury yacht sinks off...

Britain's 'Bill Gates' Mike Lynch goes missing after luxury yacht sinks off...

Mad rush to buy this Rs 2 share! Reason: Mukesh Ambani has given big order

Mad rush to buy this Rs 2 share! Reason: Mukesh Ambani has given big order

Step inside Juhi Chawla's 84-year-old family home with luxurious wooden patio, Mumbai skyline view and...

Step inside Juhi Chawla's 84-year-old family home with luxurious wooden patio, Mumbai skyline view and...

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Narayana Murthy's Infosys to bag Rs 837 crore in Microsoft-Coca Cola mega deal worth Rs...

Narayana Murthy's Infosys to bag Rs 837 crore in Microsoft-Coca Cola mega deal worth Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement