FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
NEET Leak: CBI Arrests Pune Chemistry Professor In NEET Paper Leak Case

NEET Leak: CBI Arrests Pune Chemistry Professor In NEET Paper Leak Case

Lucknow University Professor arrested for offering leaked question paper to female students in return of 'favours'; audio clips goes viral

Lucknow University Professor arrested for offering leaked question paper

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: Who Is PV Kulkarni? 'Kingpin' Of NEET Paper Leak, Arrested

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: Who Is PV Kulkarni? 'Kingpin' Of NEET Paper Leak, Arrested

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth

From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027

From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema

Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits

Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Mallika Sherawat says her ‘dangerously low-cut blouse’ at Cannes made global headlines: 'They called it too mu

Mallika Sherawat revisited her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2005, recalling how her bold outfit created controversy at the time but is now seen as far more acceptable.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 16, 2026, 10:44 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Mallika Sherawat says her ‘dangerously low-cut blouse’ at Cannes made global headlines: 'They called it too mu
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

While the Cannes Film Festival 2026 continues to spotlight new fashion moments, Mallika Sherawat looked back at her own unforgettable Cannes debut from 2005, reflecting on how it sparked global attention and debate.

She had attended the festival alongside actor Jackie Chan for their film The Myth, where her appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of that year. Her outfit—a traditional ghagra paired with a deeply plunging blouse—drew strong reactions internationally and was widely discussed in the media.

Sharing nostalgic photos, Mallika wrote, "My first time at the Cannes Film Festival, with Jackie Chan 20 years ago! I wore a dangerously low-cut blouse with a ghagra… and it set off a storm! It made Headlines, even landed me in the Iconic Time magazine being compared to the superstar Brigitte Bardot. For a girl from a small town… it felt unreal. They called it too much. And now ….it’s Normal."

Looking back, she described the experience as a turning point that pushed her into global visibility and shaped her identity as a bold, unconventional figure in cinema. Her reflection also highlighted how fashion standards and audience perceptions have shifted over the years.

On the work front, Mallika Sherawat was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, marking her return to Hindi films. Over the years, she has appeared in films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Welcome, Ugly Aur Pagli, Hiss, Aap Ka Suroor, and Double Dhamaal.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Abu-Bilal al-Minuki? ISIS second-in-command killed by US forces in Nigeria, says Donald Trump
Who is Abu-Bilal al-Minuki? ISIS second-in-command killed by US forces
Lucknow University Professor arrested for offering leaked question paper to female students in return of 'favours'; audio clips goes viral
Lucknow University Professor arrested for offering leaked question paper
Karuppu box office collection day 1: Suriya, Trisha's film opens well, earns ₹15.50 crore
Karuppu box office collection day 1: Suriya, Trisha's film opens well, earns ₹15
Mallika Sherawat says her ‘dangerously low-cut blouse’ at Cannes made global headlines: 'They called it too mu
Mallika Sherawat says her ‘dangerously low-cut blouse’ at Cannes made headlines
‘Poor response’: Elvish Yadav slams British Airways after losing luggage at London airport
‘Poor response’: Elvish Yadav slams British Airways after losing luggage
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement