Mallika Sherawat says her ‘dangerously low-cut blouse’ at Cannes made global headlines: 'They called it too mu

Mallika Sherawat revisited her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2005, recalling how her bold outfit created controversy at the time but is now seen as far more acceptable.

While the Cannes Film Festival 2026 continues to spotlight new fashion moments, Mallika Sherawat looked back at her own unforgettable Cannes debut from 2005, reflecting on how it sparked global attention and debate.

She had attended the festival alongside actor Jackie Chan for their film The Myth, where her appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of that year. Her outfit—a traditional ghagra paired with a deeply plunging blouse—drew strong reactions internationally and was widely discussed in the media.

Sharing nostalgic photos, Mallika wrote, "My first time at the Cannes Film Festival, with Jackie Chan 20 years ago! I wore a dangerously low-cut blouse with a ghagra… and it set off a storm! It made Headlines, even landed me in the Iconic Time magazine being compared to the superstar Brigitte Bardot. For a girl from a small town… it felt unreal. They called it too much. And now ….it’s Normal."

Looking back, she described the experience as a turning point that pushed her into global visibility and shaped her identity as a bold, unconventional figure in cinema. Her reflection also highlighted how fashion standards and audience perceptions have shifted over the years.

On the work front, Mallika Sherawat was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, marking her return to Hindi films. Over the years, she has appeared in films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Welcome, Ugly Aur Pagli, Hiss, Aap Ka Suroor, and Double Dhamaal.