Mallika Sherawat made her comeback to the big screen this year in Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The film was a major flop at the box office. Now, in her recent interview, the Murder actress has revealed that she was offered to play Ishaan Khatter's mother in the upcoming Netflix series The Royals but she refused the role.

Talking to ETimes, Mallika said, "I was promised something and what translated looked very lame to me on paper. I felt cheated and let down, So, then I didn’t want to be a part of that." The show also features Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Chunky Panday, and Lisa Mishra. It will premiere on Netflix in 2025.

In the same interview, the actress talked about ageism in the film industry and slammed those saying that her career is over. "“I don’t listen to nonsense. All these new faces who are basking in their so-called claim to stardom I will meet them 20 years later, I will still be there looking exactly like this, with the same body with the same face", Mallika stated.

Sherawat also shared that she wants to collaborate with Mahesh Bhatt again, who had mentored her in Bollywood two decades ago. "He has brought up an idea, and we are working on it. Hopefully, it will all turn into a film soon", she stated.

