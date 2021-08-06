'Male version of Alia Bhatt': Netizens brutally troll Farhan Akhtar for congratulating women hockey team for bronze win

Thursday (August 5) proved to be one of the most memorable days in the history of Indian hockey. The men's team, led by Manpreet Singh, defeated Germany 5-4 to win bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. This is India's first-ever medal at the Olympics since 1980 Moscow and 12th overall in the showpiece event.

Twitter was swarmed with congratulatory wishes for the team. From the Prime Minister, sporting legends and Bollywood stars, everyone termed the win as historic.

However, one person who got it all wrong was actor Farhan Akhtar, who mistakenly congratulated the women's hockey team for the win, instead of the men. Though he instantly releaised his mistake and deleted his tweet, it was too late by then. A few netizens had immediately taken a screenshot of Farhan's 'wrong tweet' and used it to troll the 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor on the micro-blogging site.

"Super stuff by Farhan Akhtar. As per him today Indian women showed exemplary Fighting Spirit and they have won us 4th medal. Ab log keh rahe honge to sahi he hoga Well, he has deleted the tweet now," wrote a Twitter user.

"These tweets are enough to prove that he is on high weed. Male version of @aliaa08 @FarOutAkhtar," tweeted another. "Match bhi dekh liya Karo toofan," tweeted yet another user.

"@FarOutAkhtar was following the hockey match just like the way he knew about what CAA is while attending a protest. #Hockey #hockeyindia #farhanakhtar #TokyoOlympics," wrote another Twitter user.

India fought back brilliantly from a two-goal deficit to beat Germany 5-4 in a high-intensity goal-fest to win bronze, the country's first medal in men's hockey at the Olympics after a gap of 41 years. It was a dream come true for billions of hockey fans as India came back from 1-3 down to score an impressive 5-4 win that reminded its fans of the glory days when the Indians were a force to reckon with in world hockey.