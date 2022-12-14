Search icon
Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran says Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will 'end' dull phase of Bollywood

Prithviraj Sukumaran has strong hope that Shah Rukh Khan will be the saviour of Bollywood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 07:39 AM IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran- Pathaan

It seems like South star Prithiviraj Sukumaran is also an admirer of SRK. He thinks that the dull phase of Bollywood will be ended with Shah Rukh Khan's film, and he will save Bollywood. Recently, the Malayalam superstar joined Film Companion's Roundtable Discussion with Kamal Haasan, SS Rajamouli, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Swapna Dutt and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

During the session, when the host quipped about Bollywood's struggle to find its foothold in the age of pan-India blockbusters, Prthiviraj jumped in and stated that 'it's just a phase, and one big hit' will end it. He even added that there was a time when people in the South were amazed at the fact that Bollywood has such a strong hold on Indian and overseas markets. 

Sukumaran stated that SRK can be the saviour of Bollywoood. He said, "There have been times not too long ago when we’ve set down the table & thought, ‘How are they doing it? How is Hindi cinema cracking this? How are they able to open up such huge overseas markets?’ And that was not too long ago. I am not talking about the medieval ages. So, this I truly believe is a phase. There will be one big hit, maybe it’s Pathaan. He even knows some of the new films that are on floors right now. And he is assured what those filmmakers are bringing. He feels that some of them are really exciting. "It could just be one big film followed by another big film and the whole narrative will change," Prithiviraj added. 

On the work front, Prithviraj will be seen with Prabhas in Salaar. He will also be seen as the antagonist in Akshay Kumar- Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. With Akshay- Tiger's actioner, Prithviraj will return to Bollywood after a gap of five years. Earlier, he has been part of films like Aaiyaa and Naam Shabana.

 

