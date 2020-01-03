'Malang' First Look: Anil Kapoor is deadly and Disha Patani dazzles in their character posters

Mohit Suri's upcoming directorial is Malang and it has an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. The shoot for the film kickstarted in Goa last year and it has been one of the most anticipated films of 2020. Today, the makers are unveiling the first look of lead characters and they started off with Aditya. In his poster, the talented actor looks hot as ever showing off his ripped body and eight-pack abs.

Soon after that, Disha's first look was revealed and the stunning beauty looks gorgeous in the close-up shot. She is giving a seductive look with her eyes closed and side profile. Mohit posted the first look with a caption stating, "In love...living life from one high to another. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan! @anilskapoor @adityaroykapur @dishapatani @khemster2 @malangfilm #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar @jayshewakramani @luv_films @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @aseemarrora"

While Anil is his energetic self holding a gun and showing his devilish smile. The evergreen actor will be playing the role of a cop in the film. Mohit wrote, "Life is in God’s hand, Gun in his. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan! @anilskapoor @adityaroykapur @dishapatani @khemster2 @malangfilm #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar @jayshewakramani @luv_films @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @aseemarrora"

Malang is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T Series and Luv Ranjan. The trailer for the film will release on January 6, 2020. While the film is hitting the screens on February 6, 2020.

Malang also marks Aditya's reunion with Mohit after Aashiqui 2.