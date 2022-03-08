Malaika Arora’s photo with Arjun Kapoor in her bedroom impresses fans- Check out

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are looking damn cute in the photo.

Even at this age, Malaika is very and every time she comes out, people go crazy about her. Recently she posted a photo on her Instagram story while giving a glimpse of a corner of her room. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was her picture with Arjun Kapoor. There was a photo frame on a table in which the actress can be seen posing with her boyfriend. Seeing this photo, it is clear how cute both of them are.





The couple has never been shy about their relationship and keeps dropping their cute, happy pictures on their social media handles. On Valentine's Day, they didn't miss a chance to show their PDA as they uploaded mushy pictures with each other.

For the unversed, Malaika had tied the knot with Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan in 1998 and officially divorced each other in 2017. The ex-couple is often seen in pictures with their 19-year old son Arhaan Khan. Recently, the actress-model talked about her divorce from Arbaaz and called it the 'lowest phase' in her life.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, she shared that she turned to yoga and meditation to sort her life post-separation with her divorce. She had said, "I think that probably for me was my lowest in life because it was such a huge upheaval in my life and such a change for me to deal with. It was not just me personally, there was family involved, there was my kid involved, there were so many other aspects involved".