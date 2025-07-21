Malaika Arora wore her own clothes in this chartbuster song; it's not Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam, Kaal Dhamaal, it is...

Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, the director-duo of iconic music video Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha, recalled how they searched whole globe to find the heels they needed for Malaika, but didn't find it anywhere. However, in the end, Arora herself pitched in and showed her stelatoes which were perfect.

Malaika Arora has been a part of chartbuster songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya in Dil Se, Maahi Ve in Kaante, Munni Badnaam Hui in Dabangg, Anarkali Disco Chali in Housefull 2, and Kaal Dhamaal in Kaal, among others. However, the first music video that she appeared in was the Bally Sagoo track Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha in 1997. Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, the director-duo of iconic music video, recently recalled how they searched whole globe to find the heels they needed for Malaika, but didn't find it anywhere. However, in the end, Malaika herself pitched in and showed her stelatoes which were perfect.

"It was not like today's time when everything is available on the net, whatever you can think of, you can get it. It were those times when things were difficult to access. And then the search started for the red stelatoes. The shooting date was approaching and we were not finding red stelatoes. We were searching and then Radhika met Malaika. Malaika said, 'why are you not finalising my look?' the first thing," revealed Vinay Sapru. When Radhika told her that they are not able to get red stelatoes, Malaika suggested to check her shoe collection as she had a pair of the same.

Radhika added, "I went to Malaika's house and her bedroom. I still remember Malaika used to keep her shoes so neat and clean. She's got a huge and beautiful collection of shoes and from the top of her rack, she pulled out a pair of red stelatoes and it just completed the look. As directors what we had in our mind, we were searching all over the world, calling our friends in London, Dubai, checking the malls, that time India never used to have malls but they had malls. So checking the malls, checking the stores but we were not getting it anywhere and here we had it in the Bandra house of our heroine itself," she concluded adding how it finally completed Malaika's full look which also had leather pants and leather jacket.

