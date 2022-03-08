Malaika Arora welcomes summer in sizzling white crop top, shares jaw-dropping pic

Gorgeous Malaika Arora is a stunner, she can make people turn heads with her style and grace even at this age. She knows how to amaze her fans when it comes to her social media posts. The actress is a true style icon.

Malaika Arora on Tuesday welcomed summers in her own style, raining the fashion bar high. She took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself in a white crop top and shorts. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "summer is officially here."

Her fans are drooling over her post. They have been dropping hearts and fiery emojis under the post. Take a look:

Earlier, Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a clip in which she can be seen doing multiple exercises and completely owning her gym routine. Along with the video, which she made in collaboration with Sarva - Yoga Studios, Arora wrote, "We are WOMEN, we are ENOUGH. We all struggle with this question, "Am I enough?", today, let it be the day when you whisper back "Yes" and let that become a resounding commitment to the woman in you, the woman who raised you and the women you will raise as daughters, students, nieces, and friends. Power only comes from within. If you got it, own it! Happy women's day."

The 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' girl chose the viral track 'I am woman' from the American singer Emmy Meli as the background music, which perfectly complemented her video. Emmy had released the track in November 2021 and soon, it went viral on Tiktok within a few hours of its release. The song with its lyrics “I am woman, I am fearless, I am sexy, I’m divine, I’m unbeatable, I’m creative" was written by Emmy to 'empower women' and it launched a movement on social media with millions of women making their clips on the same.