Malaika Arora visits sister Amrita Arora's house post recovering from COVID-19

It's been a week since Malaika Arora revealed that she has been finally tested negative for coronavirus. The dancing queen now on Sunday has made her first public appearance post-recovery. She was seen while visiting her sister and actor Amrita Arora's residence in Mumbai. Malaika was clicked in her car while making her way towards meeting her sister after a very long time. She donned a casual-cool look for the same.

In the photos, Malaika wore an animal printed tank top with a pair of blue ripped jeans. She tied her hair in a top bun and covered herself with a grey mask. She was also seen carrying a Louis Vuitton tote bag with a blue handle.

Check out a few photos below:

On getting recovered from COVID-19, Malaika took to her Instagram page and wrote, "'Out and about'... M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika has been judging dance-best reality show, India's Best Dancer. She has now been replaced by Nora Fatehi after being diagnosed with coronavirus.