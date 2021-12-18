Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis groove to viral song 'Hey ladies drop it down' - WATCH video

Be it her style or her sexy dance moves, Malaika Arora sure knows how to grab the viewer’s attention. The actress has been ruling the industry with her fitness, confidence, and style. She carries every outfit with grace, she is an inspiration for many.

Malaika Arora on Friday dropped a video with choreographer Terence Lewis on Instagram. In the clip, they both can be seen grooving to ‘Hey ladies drop it down.’ Malika, who was wearing a silver-shimmery dress, showed her sexy dance moves. Meanwhile, Terence, who was wearing a mustard colour blazer and pants, danced energetically.

Sharing the video, the choreographer wrote, “Snacking on Quick Reels in between Judging Acts!

Gotta lighten the mood sometimes with all the heavy duty dancing by our fabulous contestants.” In no time, this video went viral. Fans started commenting on it. One of them mentioned, “perfect duo,” while another wrote, “beautiful.”

Watch video:

Malaika Arora often shares motivational quotes and videos on Instagram in order to motivate her fans, especially women. She never fails to give major fitness goals to her fans. Malaika earlier had posted a ‘girl power’ video while supporting women.

In the clip, Malika mentioned, “I am woman, I am Fearless, I am sexy, I am Devine, I am unbeatable, I am creative.”

Malaika is one of the strongest women that we have in the Indian film industry. She has a huge fan following, her fans follow her fitness videos on Instagram.