Malaika Arora opens up about her step-father for the first time three months post his death.

Malaika Arora recently lost her stepfather Anil Mehta three months back. It was reported that he died by suicide. Now, the actress has talked about him for the first time in three months and revealed that she is planning a special tribute to him.

As quoted by News18, Malaika Arora said in a statement to the media, “We all need to keep moving forward… That’s what my father would have wanted for me. I’m grateful for the time I took to process the loss. It wasn’t easy, but it’s important to give ourselves space to heal. Coming back to work helps me stay focused, balance my mental health, and give me the clarity to take care of my mother and family. I’m thrilled about the brands I’m working with and excited to explore my creative side. I’m also working on something special that I will announce soon—it’s going to be an ode to my father.”

Following her stepfather’s death, Malaika and her family members took to social media and shared a note confirming the news of Anil Mehta’s death. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect," the statement read.

Arjun Kapoor, who is now Malaika Arora’s ex-boyfriend was also seen consoling her, being there for her in the difficult times. Her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, and his family also visited her house to pay their last respects. Salman Khan was also seen giving condolences to the actress.

While Malaika Arora never opened up on her breakup with Arjun Kapoor, the actor during the promotions of Singham Again revealed that he is now single. Their cryptic posts on social media have now become the talk of the town.

Malaika Arora has been away from the entertainment industry for a long now. is juggling numerous projects, traveling, and shooting relentlessly for multiple brands. The actress is also an entrepreneur apart from being a model, who runs her own businesses in sportswear, healthy foods, fashion, luxury bags, beauty and wellness, real estate, mineral water, and more.

