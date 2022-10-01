Malaika Arora talks about her relationship with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, says 'I made my choice...'

File Photo

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, recently, talked about her equation with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. She For the unversed, Arbaaz and Maliaka decide to split after 18 years of marriage in the year 2017. Together they have a son Arhaan Khan who is 19 years old. Currently, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz Khan is reportedly dating Giorgia Andriani since their split. The two are still co-parenting their son.

While speaking to Masala Magazine, Malaika talked about her bond with Arbaaz and said, “We have a better equation now. We are far more mature. We’re just happier, calmer people. He’s a wonderful man, I only wish him the best in life. Sometimes, people are wonderful but they just aren’t great together. That’s just how it is. I would always wish him well.”

Malaika added, “I think I made my choice and I put myself first. And I think by doing that, I am a much better person today. I have a better relationship with my son; he sees that I am much happier. I have a much better relationship with my ex-husband. I’m happy I made these decisions and I stood up for myself. So, for women out there, don’t be scared. Don’t be afraid to follow your heart. Yes, you will ruffle feathers but life is not easy. You can’t make everyone happy.”

Meanwhile, as per a recent Pinkvilla report, Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and her current boyfriend Arjun Kapoor will be seen together in the show, but in different episodes. Earlier, a report in the same portal had stated, "The show will also feature Amrita and Malaika's inner circle of folks and friends. The show will revolve around the lives of the Malaika and Amrita Arora's families, giving fans a glimpse of their lifestyle, day-to-day activities, and most importantly, their past life experiences."