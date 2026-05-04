Malaika Arora slams patriarchal hypocrisy, asks why men are 'never asked'

Malaika Arora calls out the double standards around ageing, saying women are unfairly judged while men are rarely questioned.

Malaika Arora, who has spent over three decades in the entertainment industry, recently opened up about the double standards women face when it comes to ageing. She pointed out how women are constantly questioned about their looks and age, while men are rarely judged in the same way.

Speaking on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra (Season 3), she shared how her perspective on ageing has evolved over time. “There are days when these thoughts cross my mind, days when I question the obvious, and then there are days when I simply don’t care because I know I’m doing what I love. I’m enjoying this phase of my life, I feel like I’m in my prime, and I’m still hungry to do so much more. That’s what truly matters to me” says Malaika

She also highlighted the unfair expectations placed on women, adding, ”What I find interesting is that women are constantly asked these questions about age, beauty, and desirability, while men are rarely subjected to the same scrutiny. A woman is always expected to justify how she looks, “Do you still feel beautiful? Do you still feel desirable? How does it feel to be this age?’ These questions are almost never directed at men. For me, it’s never been just about physical appearance. Of course, that’s what the world sees first, but there’s so much more. It’s about how you feel mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. It’s about what drives you, what motivates you to get out of bed every morning and seize the day. I don’t wake up thinking, ‘I look good today.’ That’s not how most women function. We wake up wanting to create, contribute, build something meaningful, and leave behind a legacy that our children and families can be proud of”

Sharing a strong message, Malaika said, “And honestly, the constant commentary around women and age needs to change. ‘She looks amazing for her age,’ ‘She’s so fit at this age’, why is age always the headline? I was myself then, I am myself now, and I’ll continue to be myself twenty years from now because I feel good, I feel strong, and I feel fulfilled. I think women everywhere need to wear that confidence like a badge of honour, unapologetically. We should celebrate ourselves, our journeys, and everything we continue to become”

On the professional front, Malaika continues to stay relevant in pop culture, featuring in songs like Poison Baby and Chillgum. She is also known for her iconic dance numbers like Munni Badnaam Hui and Chaiyya Chaiyya.