Malaika Arora shows off her sexy curves in printed bikini, drops photo on Instagram

Malaika Arora is an absolute babe. Most people look up to her body, and everyone is motivated by her fitness. Fans are in a frenzy after the actress just shared a photo of herself in a bikini.

After ruling the film industry with her glamour, Malaika Arora is all set to turn into an author. She will soon write a book on nutrition, the work on which is currently in progress.

Malaika Arora's book will help readers to understand healthy eating routines in a better way. Covering some key elements of food and nutrition like the relationship between eating right and overall well-being, the challenges associated with food deprivation; the literary work will help the readers grasp the process of mastering discipline in eating with a guide on how to blend nutrition plan with fitness goals.

Talking about the book, Malaika Arora said in a statement, "My goal has always been to facilitate ideas around health and wellness. The book will help us share our insights with people at large. I personally believe in the comprehensive well-being of our body. Concentrating on just one, does not support the other. So the idea is to promote good health inside out and we have barely scratched the surface as of now."

Previously, Malaika met with a car accident last month suffering from minor injuries. After the accident, Malaika was visited by several friends and family members, including actor Arjun Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen as a judge in the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer'.