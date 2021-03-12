Malaika Arora shares sizzling photo flaunting bikini body, captions it 'beach bum'

Bollywood star and television personality Malaika Arora on Friday treated her fans with a picture of herself flaunting her well-toned bikini body. The B-town diva set the internet ablaze with her super hot and bold picture in a black bikini as she struck a pose enjoying the sun, sand and the beach.

In the picture, Malaika is seen taking a stroll on the beach and her back is facing the camera. Additionally, one can see sand all-over her as she poses for the click. To up her fashion game, Malaika added a layer to her resort wear by throwing over an asymmetrical beige top.

Showing off her strong pun game, Malaika captioned the image, "Beach bum."

Check out Malaika's picture here:

Malaika did not disclose the location, but, the 47-year-old was recently in Goa to ring in the New Year. Before that, she had vacationed in the Maldives.

Meanwhile, as soon as Malaika's bikini photo hit the social media platform, her post was flooded with fire emojis and comments from her friends and fans.

Gabriella Demetriades and Malaika's sister Amrita Arora were the first to drop fire emojis.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Malaika shared her stunning solo monochrome photo and captioned it, "It's all black n white and colour and no shades of grey." Her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor commented, "Nice glasses. nicer picture."

For the unversed, Arjun and Malaika made their relationship Instagram official in 2019, during a trip to the Maldives for the 'Panipat' star's 40th birthday.