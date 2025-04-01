Malaika Arora and Kumar Sangakkara's dating rumours began after they were seen supporting Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings while sitting besides each other in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Malaika Arora has shared an inspiring post about a "strong tomorrow" on social media amid ongoing dating rumors with cricketer Kumar Sangakkara. Recently, the actress has been making headlines due to speculations about her alleged link-up with the former Sri Lankan cricketer. The rumours began after Malaika was spotted enjoying an IPL match alongside him.

Sangakkara, who previously served as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals, was seen supporting the team during their match against Chennai Super Kings. Interestingly, Malaika was also cheering for Rajasthan Royals sitting besides him, which only fueled further speculation about their relationship. Fans quickly took to social media, questioning the nature of their association, with some even wondering if the two are dating.

Amidst this, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress posted a video of herself from her yoga workout, captioning it, “Sore Today, Strong Tomorrow Fitness Motivation | Abs and Core Workout." In the clip, Arora is seen performing various yoga asanas on a mat. She frequently posts videos from her yoga workouts, giving a glimpse into her disciplined fitness regime.

Meanwhile, Malaika's love life has always been a topic of public interest. She was married to Arbaaz Khan for 19 years before they divorced in 2017, citing compatibility issues. The couple shares a son, Arhaan Khan. She was previously in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, but they parted ways in 2024.

Now, Malaika is reportedly being linked to former cricketer Kumar Sangakkara, fueling fresh rumors about her personal life. However, a source close to the actress denied these reports and told Hindustan Times, "Just because two people sit next to each other, it doesn't mean they're dating. People should stop spreading baseless stories."