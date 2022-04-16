Malaika Arora shares first picture of herself since car accident, reveals she is 'healing'

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora gave a sigh of relief to her followers as she posted her image for the first time after her recent road accident. Arora shared her health update by posting an image on her Instagram stories. In the picture, Malaika is wearing a spaghetti top with a cap, and assured her fans by saying, "Healing."

Malaika Arora's automobile was involved in a collision near Panvel on April 2. Her driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with three or four MNS office bearers who were going through Pune on their way to Raj Thackeray's meeting. According to a Maharashtra Nirman Sena official, Malaika Arora received head injuries in the incident and was taken to a hospital in Navi Mumbai by MNS Kolhapur liaison president Jayaraj Landge.

Malaika was discharged on April 3, and he was brought back home by his boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. A few days after coming back home, Malaika shared a health update with a prolonged post. The actress wrote a lengthy post thanking doctors, family, and others for their care and expressing well wishes.

She wrote, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally ofcourse the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring.