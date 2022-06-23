Malaika Arora sends surprise gifts for beau Arjun Kapoor three days before actor's 37th birthday

Arjun Kapoor- Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor will turn 37 on 26 June, and he already got his first birthday gift. Well, he received the first gift from his girlfriend Malaika Arora. The actress presented a bunch of gifts, wrapped in a black and white striped cover. Arjun shared this gesture of Arora on his Instagram and posted the image of presents with In da Club by 50 Cent song in the background.

Arjun posted the image with a caption that acknowledged Malaika's gesture and said, "72 hours prior she makes sure she reminds you it’s your bday weekend.”

Malaika and Arjun are one of the power-packed duos of Bollywood, and they have set couple goals on multiple occasions. While speaking to the Bombay Times, the actress said that they both are at a mature stage where they feel there's still room for more discoveries in their relationship. She added that though she and Arjun often laugh and joke about their future, but they are serious about the same and would love to see a future together.

"I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other", the actress, who was previously married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan, was quoted telling the publication.

Malaika even mentioned that she feels very happy and positive in their relationship, and they both provide each other with confidence and surety. "I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man", the actress added in her interview to the portal. On the work front, Arjun will soon be seen in The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen with Disha Patani and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns.