Malaika Arora sells luxurious Mumbai apartment for a whopping Rs..., makes profit of...

Malaika Arora sold her luxury Andheri West apartment for a whopping amount; she made Rs 2.04 crore profit in seven years.

Malaika Arora has made headlines after selling her luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a whopping Rs 5.30 crore, as per property documents accessed via the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website.

The sale, officially registered in August 2025, marks a significant profit for the actress, who had purchased the property in March 2018 for Rs 3.26 crore — earning an impressive gain of about Rs 2.04 crore, or 62% appreciation in just seven years.

The apartment, located in the upscale Runwal Elegante project in Lokhandwala Complex, spans a carpet area of 1,369 sq. ft. and a built-up area of 1,643 sq. ft., and comes with one parking space. The deal carried a stamp duty of Rs 31.08 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Andheri West continues to remain a celebrity hotspot, with recent property investments by stars like Kajol, Randeep Hooda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gurmeet Choudhary, Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar, Ronit Bose Roy, and Kartik Aaryan.

On the professional front, Malaika was last seen judging Hip Hop India Season 2 and is reportedly working on a project dedicated to her late father. She will also appear in a special dance number for Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thama. Beyond acting, she has turned entrepreneur, launching her Bandra-based restaurant Scarlett House last year, which has already become a popular celebrity hangout.