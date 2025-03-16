In a viral video, Malaika Arora is seen reprimanding a 16-year-old boy for dancing and making gestures towards her during a dance show.

Malaika Arora, a talented dancer who often mesmerizes us with her incredible dance moves, is currently judging the second season of the TV show Hip Hop India. Known for her stunning style, she continues to turn heads both on and off the stage.

In a viral video, Malaika Arora is seen reprimanding a 16-year-old boy for dancing and making gestures towards her during a dance show. Her reaction quickly gained attention. One of the social media users wrote, "Not she saying justfied tha usko daatna uski age hi kya hai abhi."

The second one said, "She is right...malaika is older than her mother may be.." The third person commented, "Acha ji malaika madam ek podcast me apne bete ke sath virginity ki baate karri thi na wah wat a hypocrisy."

Malaika Arora, who has gone through marriage and divorce with actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, offered some valuable advice for married women and those thinking about tying the knot.

In one of the interviews, she highlighted the significance of women preserving their identity, even after marriage. In an interview with Curly Tales, Malaika said, "Independent rakho baba (Be independent). Jo tera hai voh tera hai, jo mera hai voh mera hai (What is yours is yours, and what is mine is mine). I mean, when you get married or you’re with someone, you try to infuse… you know, try to fuse a situation where you want to make everything one. But I feel it’s very important to have your own identity."

She added, "It’s good that you’re doing things together but that doesn’t mean you kind of give up your entire identity and take on someone else’s. As it is you’re taking on somebody else’s last name, right? So I think the least you can do is hang on to your own bank account."

Malaika Arora's personal life has always attracted attention, with her marriage to Arbaaz Khan and her later relationship with Arjun Kapoor frequently being in the public eye.