Malaika Arora spoke about the memories she made with Amrita since childhood and their early years.

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are known as one of Bollywood’s coolest sister duos. Both have acted in Hindi films, but while Amrita has stepped away from the spotlight, Malaika is still active in the industry.

On Siblings Day, Malaika opened up about her close bond with Amrita. In an interview, the 51-year-old spoke about the memories they’ve made together since childhood and their early years. While speaking to the Hindustan Times, Malaika shared, "I was like a surrogate mother to Amu. Constantly mothering her, taking care of her, fighting her battles, helping her pack her bag and more. One thing I remember from Amu's growing up years is that she never called me by my name. She always called me 'didi.' I will always cherish that. She was the cutest kid; she would always come running to me, 'Didi, I need this, didi, I want that.' I was very protective of her."

Malaika shared that she has many sweet memories with Amrita from their younger days. Whether it was school, college, or her MTV days, Amrita was always by her side. She even tagged along as Malaika’s 'plus one' on her very first date.

She recalled, "That went through life for a while till she started hanging out by herself, and then she had her own set of friends. But till then, my friends were her friends."

Professionally, Malaika is currently a judge on Hip Hop India Season 2. She’s sharing the judging panel with choreographer Remo D’Souza. The dance reality show began streaming on March 14 on Amazon MX Player and is hosted by Manisha Rani and Wicked Sunny.