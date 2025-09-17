Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Malaika Arora says 'I was judged for my career, clothes, relationships': 'The day I stopped...'

Malaika, who shares a son with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, says she’s learned to embrace all the labels people throw at her.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 09:32 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Malaika Arora says 'I was judged for my career, clothes, relationships': 'The day I stopped...'
Image credit: Instagram
For years, Malaika Arora was judged for her choices—whether it was her career, her clothes, or her relationships. She was often called “too bold” or “too outspoken.” In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Malaika revealed that these judgments stopped mattering when she stopped justifying herself.

“It was tough because people love to tell you what you should or shouldn’t be. I was judged for my career, my clothes, my relationships – you name it. But the day I stopped explaining myself was the day I felt free. My biggest takeaway? The only narrative that matters is the one you write for yourself,” she said.

Malaika, who shares a son with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, says she’s learned to embrace all the labels people throw at her. “I’ve been called too bold, too outspoken, too everything. And honestly? I wear it like a crown now. If I’m ‘too much’ for someone, they’re probably not enough for me,” she added.

Her professional choices often reflect her personal journey. She is currently the face of HYUE’s new campaign Own It, which she says feels deeply personal. “Whether in fashion, fitness, or just the choices I’ve made, I’ve never followed a formula. I’ve always believed that real confidence comes when you stop performing for the world and start living for yourself,” she shared.

For Malaika, self-doubt is still part of the journey. “Self-doubt is human—it never really disappears. There are days when I question myself, just like anyone else. But over the years, I’ve learned to meet those moments with kindness rather than criticism. Confidence, for me, isn’t about never doubting—it’s about moving forward with grace despite it,” she said.

