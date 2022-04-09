Malaika Arora says days after car accident were 'unbelievable', thanks people who stood by her

Malaika Arora has shared her first post following her terrifying car accident. The actress wrote a lengthy post thanking doctors, family, and others for their care and expressing well wishes.



She wrote, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally ofcourse the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most. A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!."





Previously ANI had updated, “Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night & will be discharged in the morning tomorrow: Apollo Hospital.”

Malaika Arora's automobile was involved in a collision near Panvel. Her driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with three or four MNS office bearers who were going through Pune on their way to Raj Thackeray's meeting. According to a Maharashtra Nirman Sena official, Malaika Arora received head injuries in the incident and was taken to a hospital in Navi Mumbai by MNS Kolhapur liaison president Jayaraj Landge.