Malaika Arora's sister Amrita is miffed as actress 'cracked jokes on her,' Vikram Phadnis rejects Moving In With Malaika

Malaika Arora- Amrita Arora

It's not easy to open up and compromise privacy. Malaika Arora took up the challenge by giving a close insight into her life with Moving In With Malaika. After making some juicy revelations, Malaika is even getting cold vibes from her close ones.

In the last episode, Malaika supported Bharti Singh, and other women who are subjected to body trolling, and fat-shaming. Malaika directed a body positivity commercial with some noted personalities. The guests on Malaika's show were mocked, trolled, and judged in multiple instances. But they sent out a message of rising above hate and they are proudly living their life on their terms.

After directing the video, Malaika and her mother Joyce Arora were geared up to welcome Arhaan. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika's son returned to Mumbai after a long time. An elated Malaika welcome Arhaan with excitement. After entering the house, Arhaan hugged his grandmother warmly. The mother-son duo sat on the couch, and they started discussing multiple things.

Malaika complained to Arhaan that he never dedicated a day to her, Arhaan made a sly dig at her, and said, "Let's not get ahead of ourselves. It's too much to ask." Khan further added, "I am biased towards Amu (Amrita Arora, Malaika's sister)." When mommy asked him the reason, he said, "Don't make me mention it. There is a 'dear list.,' where Amu is like a second mom, but I think she's promoted to the top spot. She's pushing for it." Arhaan further asserted, "You have fallen greatly." When the actress asked for a reason, he casually said, "Just like that."

In the upcoming episode, Malaika, and Arhaan are having a family brunch with Amrita Arora. Soon, their family time turned dramatic as Amrita expressed her discontent to Malaika. Amrita is miffed with Malaika's stand-up act. Amrita didn't like the jokes Malaika cracked about her in the stint. Amrita said, "I think you could be more considerate about the jokes you cracked on me, all the time." Arora got so pissed, that she left. Later in the night, Malaika called a few of her friends to hang out. Fashion designer Vikram Phadnis stated that he didn't like her stand-up and even the makeover. Aditi Govitrikar defended Malaika, but Vikram was furious with Arora. Fadnis rejected her makeover and the show. Vikram said "I know you for 25 years. Tell me something, years later, will you feel that there's nothing you have regretted in your life?" Malaika got baffled, but replied to him back saying, "I am somebody who has never, ever, tried to go out of my way to gain any attention."