Meet woman who became CEO at 30, has this Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani link, she is...

Virat Kohli, Babar Azam in same team? India, Pakistan cricketers could play together if this happens

Varun Dhawan bashes 'insensitive' paps for pointing cameras at grieving family after Malaika Arora's father's death

J-K: Two terrorists killed in intense encounter near Kathua-Udhampur border

BJP members protest against Rahul Gandhi over his 'Sikh remarks' in US, seeking...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Malaika Arora's mother Joyce details husband Anil Arora's tragic, final moments, says he was nowhere to...

On the morning of the incident, Joyce saw Anil's slippers in the living room and went to check the balcony but he wasn't there.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 06:06 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Malaika Arora's mother Joyce details husband Anil Arora's tragic, final moments, says he was nowhere to...
Image credit: Instagram
Anil Arora, the father of actresses Malaika and Amrita Arora, tragically died on Wednesday in Mumbai. Reports say he jumped from the balcony of his home in Bandra. Anil's ex-wife, Joyce Polycarp, told the police that despite their divorce, they had reunited and were living together again.

She reportedly said that Anil used to sit on the balcony every morning to read the newspapers. On the morning of the incident, Joyce saw Anil's slippers in the living room and went to check the balcony. He wasn't there, so she leaned over the railing and saw a commotion below, with the building's watchman shouting for help. It was then that she realised something was wrong.

According to reports, Joyce told the police that Anil was not suffering from any major illness and was generally in good health, except for some knee pain. She emphasized the shock of the incident, noting that there were no clear signs of distress or illness that might have suggested his intentions.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police said that the death of actor-model Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta prima facie, looks like a suicide and all angles in the case are being investigated. DCP Crime Branch, Raj Tilak Roshan informed the media that body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

He added that the teams of police and forensic are carrying out the investigation. "Body of one Anil Mehta (62) was found. He resided on the 6th floor. We are carrying out further investigation and our team is here. We are investigating all angles in detail. Our teams are here, forensic teams are here as well. Body is being taken for postmortem. We are investigating everything in detail. Prima facie it seems to be suicide, we are conducting further investigation."

Malaika Arora was not at home when her father passed away. The actor-model was reportedly in Pune, and rushed back to Mumbai, soon after learning about the incident. After receiving this shocking news, the actor's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan also reached the residence of Malaika's parents. Several police officials are present on the spot. More details are awaited in the matter.

