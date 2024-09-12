Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme extended for senior citizens aged 70 and above; here's how can apply online

Harry Potter series casting begins, producers welcome inclusive casting for play Harry, Ron, Hermione

Meet woman who announced divorce on Instagram, turned heartbreak into business, her famous father is...

Malaika Arora’s father’s surname sparks curiosity among fans, real reason why he used Mehta, not Arora

Madhya Pradesh: Two held in connection with assault against Army officers, their female friends

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme extended for senior citizens aged 70 and above; here's how can apply online

Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme extended for senior citizens aged 70 and above; here's how can apply online

Harry Potter series casting begins, producers welcome inclusive casting for play Harry, Ron, Hermione

Harry Potter series casting begins, producers welcome inclusive casting for play Harry, Ron, Hermione

Meet woman who announced divorce on Instagram, turned heartbreak into business, her famous father is...

Meet woman who announced divorce on Instagram, turned heartbreak into business, her famous father is...

Seven richest politicians in India 

Seven richest politicians in India 

8 popular foods that didn't originate in India

8 popular foods that didn't originate in India

8 home remedies to keep lizards out of your kitchen

8 home remedies to keep lizards out of your kitchen

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Malaika Arora’s father’s surname sparks curiosity among fans, real reason why he used Mehta, not Arora

Malaika Arora’s father’s surname sparks curiosity among fans, real reason why he used Mehta, not Arora

Harry Potter series casting begins, producers welcome inclusive casting for play Harry, Ron, Hermione

Harry Potter series casting begins, producers welcome inclusive casting for play Harry, Ron, Hermione

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Malaika Arora’s father’s surname sparks curiosity among fans, real reason why he used Mehta, not Arora

Malaika Arora and Amrita's father Anil Mehta died reportedly by suicide on Wednesday morning in Mumbai

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 02:20 PM IST

Malaika Arora’s father’s surname sparks curiosity among fans, real reason why he used Mehta, not Arora
Malaika Arora with father Anil Mehta
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood star Malaika Arora shared a statement after her father Anil Kuldip Mehta’s demise on Wednesday. While earlier, media reports cited his name as Anil Arora, the actress’s official statement and the name of her father that she used has left the netizens confused.

Taking to her Instagram, Malaika shared a note in which she said that the family is still in shock, and requested privacy in these testing times. However, as soon as the actress put up the post, Internet users in the comments section wondered about the last name of her father.

One Internet user wrote, “How come her last name is Arora and her father’s last name is Mehta?” Another wrote, “Is he her stepfather?” Some users also pointed out the difference in the ages of Malaika, and Anil as the latter is only 12 years older than her.

A user wrote, “Father's age is just 12 years more than her? How”. Other users didn’t take this comment lightly. One replied to the comment, saying, “He's her step-father.” A close source told IANS that he was indeed her stepfather.

Anil Mehta fell from the 6th floor of his residence in the Ayesha Manor building in the Bandra area of Mumbai at around 9:00 am on Wednesday while the actress was on her way to Pune for an event.

Malaika was born in Thane, Maharashtra. Her parents got divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

Reportedly, Joyce Polycarp, the mother of Malaika and Amrita Arora has shared the details about the tragic incident involving her ex-husband, Anil Arora with the cops in the Mumbai Police. Joyce was in the house when the unfortunate incident took place. As per media reports, on the morning of the incident, she noticed Anil’s slippers in the living room, which led her to search for him on the balcony.

When she didn’t find him on the balcony, she leaned over the balcony railing and looked below. This was when she realised something was terribly wrong. As per reports, Anil had called both his daughters saying, “I’m tired” before he allegedly fell off the balcony.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Disney, Lucasfilm sued for using dead actor Peter Cushing's likeness in Rogue One A Star Wars Story through CGI, AI

Disney, Lucasfilm sued for using dead actor Peter Cushing's likeness in Rogue One A Star Wars Story through CGI, AI

Manipur: Government, private colleges to be closed till Thursday amid unrest

Manipur: Government, private colleges to be closed till Thursday amid unrest

India's original Ghazal King, musical genius who inspired Jagjit Singh, was allegedly poisoned at age 14 by his own...

India's original Ghazal King, musical genius who inspired Jagjit Singh, was allegedly poisoned at age 14 by his own...

This is India's shortest expressway, has 34 toll booths on 29 km road, it connects...

This is India's shortest expressway, has 34 toll booths on 29 km road, it connects...

Weather report: Orange alert for Delhi-NCR, know IMD predictions for Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and more

Weather report: Orange alert for Delhi-NCR, know IMD predictions for Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement