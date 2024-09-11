Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora dies by suicide

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's father Anil Arora dies by suicide.

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's father Anil Arora died by suicide, on Wednesday. As per early reports, the actress's father jumped off from the terrace of his home in Mumbai's Bandra. The reason for it is unknown as yet. Police are currently at the scene for further investigation.

While more details are awaited, Malaika Arora's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was spotted outside her apartment.

This is a developing story...