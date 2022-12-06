Malaika Arora reveals she has fear of mouthing dialogues, says 'standing up in front of people...'

Malaika Arora/Instagram

The first episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora's reality show, was streamed on December 5. The show started with unfiltered conversations between Malaika and choreographer-director Farah Khan in which the former talked about her relationship with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

During the end segment of the show, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl was seen talking with her manager Ekta and expressed her fear of mouthing dialogues as she said that she hasn't been comfortable standing in front of people and sharing her thoughts with people since the time she was in school.

When Ekta asked the actress if she was dodging a movie script because of her fear of acting, Malaika said, "I am not dodging it. I am just not sure. Honestly, it’s not so much the fear of acting, but more about the discomfort I feel in mouthing dialogues. Standing up in front of people and actually being comfortable about emoting with dialogues is something I have always been a little apprehensive about. I get a little nervous about it so that’s probably why I shy away from it."



Malaika further added, "Over the years there have been loads of scripts that I have seen and read but somewhere I’ve always stayed away. Well, that’s another fear of mine. Even in school, I used to hate when I had to mug something and say it in public. I thought it was the most daunting task. I felt there was so much pressure, that it would make me feel very uneasy. I couldn't eat, sleep or do anything if I had to learn something. So this fear of mine has just always been there."

Moving In With Malaika is a 16-episode series with each of them streaming on Monday to Thursday at 8 PM on Disney+ Hotstar.