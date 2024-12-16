In a recent interview, Malaika Arora revealed that she missed her classes for ad shoots and fashion shows.

Malaika Arora started modelling when she was still in college. The actress recently talked about the challenges she faced at that time. She shared that she missed her classes for doing fashion shows and ad shoots and her mother Joyce Polycarp received calls from her college over her short attendance.

Talking to Curly Tales, Malaika said, "I did actually finish my two years of college at Jai Hind. Then I started modelling. It was getting very difficult because meri mummy ko college se call aane lag gaye because of my poor college attendance (My mother started getting calls) that my attendance is not up to the mark."

When the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl was asked if she wanted fame or independence at that point in her life, she replied, "I wanted to be independent. I needed to do something which gave me some sort of value. Where money is concerned, it is a byproduct of any work that you do. I didn't need to run my home. But I felt it was a good way to help my mom because she was a single mother. I felt it would be nice to contribute to that situation as well. Not that my mom ever expected it, but I felt it was my duty as the older daughter."

Malaika has been recently grabbing headlines after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor. After dating for nearly six years, the two of them have finally parted ways with each other. They started dating in 2018 and made their relationship official in 2019. Previously, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan for 19 years from 1998 to 2017. They continued to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us