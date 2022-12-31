Malaika Arora says sister Amrita Arora 'wasn't there' for her during her lowest phase, her divorce from Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora-Joyce Arora-Amrita Arora

The curtains have fallen on Malaika Arora's debut web show Moving In With Malaika. Season one of the much-discussed web show has finally come to an end, and it concluded with a harsh revelation and an interesting build-up for the next season.

In the 16-episodic series, the last three episodes revolved around the love-hate relationships between Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora. Earlier, we saw that Amrita got miffed with Malaika for taking potshots at her in the latter's stand-up act. Later, Amrita ditched Malaika's Christmas celebrations. She even ruined Malaika's new year plans. Thus, Malaika arrived at Amrita's hideout in Goa and confronted her. Amrita revealed that she is upset with her stand-up act. However, the two buried their differences and went on to have lunch and drinks at a cool restaurant.

After some arguments, and dramatic tension between the sisters, they both ended the day near the seashore. Amrita congratulated Malaika for spearheading the show and allowing viewers to peep into her life like never before. Malaika become emotional, and then Amrita asked her something that created tension in the air. Amrita recalled that during Malaika's premiere episode with Farah Khan, she stated that her close ones disappointed her in the most crucial days of her life. Amrita asked Malaika if she is disappointed by her as well.

Malaika paused for a few seconds, and then she spilt it. "Sometimes your nearest and dearest are the ones who let you down. In the past, when I went through the lowest phase of my life, when I was getting divorced and moving on, that was the time, I wanted you the most. I needed you as my sister, not someone who would not judge or counsel me. I need you by my side. And you weren't there. You took for a trip with your friends, and came to Goa." Malaika's revelation shunned Amrita, and the former asked, "You have been an amazing mother, amazing friend, an amazing wife, an amazing daughter, when will you be an amazing sister?"

Amrita got embarrassed, and she walked away from the conversation. But, Malaika stated that she felt relieved by confessing her honest feelings to Amrita.