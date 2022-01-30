Malaika Arora raises temperature in orange bodycon dress, fans call her ‘stunning’

Malaika Arora, who is recognized as one of the industry's fittest, knows how to dress with grace, confidence, and flair in every outfit. She is a fitness freak who openly talks about her tough workouts on social media. The actress has a toned body that she proudly flaunts as a result of her hard work.

She has recently shared a snapshot on Instagram of herself wearing a lovely orange dress and looking stunning.

Recently, talking to Bollywood Bubble, she shared that she turned to yoga and meditation to sort her life post separation with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. She said, “I can’t be like that because like I said, my decision was going to impact all the lives around me. When I say mine, at the end of the day, we were two people. As a couple, as husband and wife, we together decided that this was what was best. But yes, it was definitely the most difficult, the lowest phase in my life where I probably did turn to a lot of aspects, like yoga, meditation, because I felt that these were outlets that would help me channelise better, that would help me sort whatever upheaval that I was dealing with internally."

In her personal life, Malaika Arora began dating Arjun Kapoor after her divorce from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in 2017. They don't miss an opportunity to make each other feel special, whether it's at a Diwali festival or a birthday event. They frequently write about each other, causing their admirers to like them even more!