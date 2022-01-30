Search icon
Malaika Arora raises temperature in orange bodycon dress, fans call her ‘stunning’

Malaika Arora has recently shared a snapshot on Instagram of herself wearing a lovely orange dress and looking stunning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 30, 2022, 06:34 AM IST

Malaika Arora, who is recognized as one of the industry's fittest, knows how to dress with grace, confidence, and flair in every outfit. She is a fitness freak who openly talks about her tough workouts on social media. The actress has a toned body that she proudly flaunts as a result of her hard work.

 

She has recently shared a snapshot on Instagram of herself wearing a lovely orange dress and looking stunning.

Recently, talking to Bollywood Bubble, she shared that she turned to yoga and meditation to sort her life post separation with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. She said,  “I can’t be like that because like I said, my decision was going to impact all the lives around me. When I say mine, at the end of the day, we were two people. As a couple, as husband and wife, we together decided that this was what was best. But yes, it was definitely the most difficult, the lowest phase in my life where I probably did turn to a lot of aspects, like yoga, meditation, because I felt that these were outlets that would help me channelise better, that would help me sort whatever upheaval that I was dealing with internally."

 

 

In her personal life, Malaika Arora began dating Arjun Kapoor after her divorce from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in 2017. They don't miss an opportunity to make each other feel special, whether it's at a Diwali festival or a birthday event. They frequently write about each other, causing their admirers to like them even more!

 

