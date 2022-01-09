Malaika Arora proves to be a true style icon in her latest viral video- WATCH

Malaika Arora can turn head over heels with her hot-sexy pictures and videos on social media. She keeps her fans updated with her style statement, often shares her pictures on Instagram.

On Saturday, Malaika dropped a video in which she can be seen coming out of her vanity van in different outfits. Her fans loved her video, they dropped hearts under the post. One of them wrote, “Most Beuteful girl in the world.” Another wrote, “You are the only one lady, who I follow from Bollywood actress you are so so awesome.”

One of the social media users mentioned, “She is looking so stunning,” the second one commented, “Just divinely gorgeous.” The third social media user said, “You are queen.”

Watch the video here:

Earlier, the actress was trolled when she came out of her car and tripped. The video of the same was uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

Take a look:

According to Deccan Chronicle, Malaika had earlier said she want people to remember her as 'Diva'. He stated, “Dance diva? Fitness? Or a fashion diva? Put me in any category, whether dance, fashion or fitness. I just want to be known as The Diva.”

She also talked about fitness and mentioned, “I think everybody has a different approach to fitness. I just tell everybody, “start toh karo (just get started). Start somewhere, or else you may not be able to reach any of your goals. Make it a habit of some sort. Eventually you will reach that goal.”