Malaika Arora pregnant? Arjun Kapoor finally breaks silence

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has opened up about the false pregnancy rumours surrounding his girlfriend Malaika Arora which had left him furious. In November 2022, Arjun Kapoor had come down hard on a media report which claimed that Malaika Arora was pregnant with his child. The media report, at the time, had also claimed that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visited London in October 2022 where they allegedly announced their pregnancy to close ones.

Arjun Kapoor has now spoken up about the whole incident and how it affected him. Arjun Kapoor told Bollywood Bubble, "Negativity is easier to do. I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession."

"There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there," Arjun Kapoor added.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship often becomes the target of trolls because of an 11-year age gap between them. Malaika Arora is 49, while Arjun Kapoor is 37.

Malaika Arora has been in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor for more than four years now. Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and later got divorced in 2017 after almost 19 years of marriage. They have a 16-year-old son, Arhaan.