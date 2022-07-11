Malaika Arora poses with newlyweds Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan

Credit: Malaika Arora/Instagram

Style icon Malaika Arora recently met the newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in Mumbai. She shared a photo in which she can be seen standing next to the new Mr and Mrs in the town.

Taking to Instagram Story, Malaika dropped an adorable picture with Nayanthara and Vignesh. Malaika looks stylish in a camouflage satin dress, while Nayanthara imparted uber cool vibes in a black tank top and olive green pants. Nayanthara`s husband opted for a burgundy shirt and a pair of jeans.

"Congratulations Nayanthara and Vignesh.. was so lovely to meet you both," she captioned the post.

After dating for a few years, Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9 this year in an intimate ceremony at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Only a few celebrities were invited. Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Director Atlee were some of the few celebrities spotted at the wedding.

The couple is often seen updating their social media with mushy pictures of each other since their wedding. They recently took a trip to Thailand for their honeymoon and captured loving moments from there. Nayanthara and Vignesh began dating when they worked together on the latter`s directorial, `Naanum Rowdydhaan`. The film, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi, was a box office success.

Speaking about Nayanthara, the actress will soon be seen opposite Khan in Atlee's Jawan. There has been a lot of speculation about Nayanthara playing Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in the movie Jawan ever since it was revealed. Shah Rukh Khan's first pan-India project is Jawan, which is helmed by Atlee. The actor teased the movie earlier this year, and his fans were excited by the first visual. Shah Rukh and Atlee later joined director Vignesh Shivan at Nayanthara's wedding, sort of confirming that the actress will appear alongside SRK in Atlee's multilingual film. The creators didn't issue any public statements, though. Nayanthara will be starring in the movie, Shah Rukh announced on Saturday. Shah Rukh discussed Jawan on Instagram LIVE. There is Nayanthara ji in it, he said without giving many other specifics.

According to IndianExpress.com, Shah Rukh also said, “Too early to say. There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass-oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. Nayanthara and SRK's Jawan will release in mid-2023. (With inputs from ANI)