Malaika Arora pens emotional note for son Arhaan Khan as he leaves for higher studies, says 'miss you already'

The relationship between a mother and a child is like no other and irrespective of their profession and social status. Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora on Tuesday (August 17) penned an emotional note for her son, Arhaan Khan, who recently left the country for higher studies.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the glamourous diva shared a beautiful picture of the mother-son duo standing by a large windowpane, looking outside, with their backs to the camera. Malaika captioned the post with words of love and motivation for their "new journey”.

"As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences ...all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ....miss you already #allmine#myminime," she captioned her post.

Friends and followers flooded Malaika’s post with heart emoticons. Reacting to the post, filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder commented, "Lotsss of love n luck to him, while Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Sophie Choudry also dropped in heart emojis in the comments section.

Malaika also shared a candid photo of her and Arhaan as they walked on the street. While the Bollywood diva was dressed in an orange coloured sports bra paired with matching shorts and a shirt, Arhaan wore a casual t-shirt and pyjamas. “My baby boy,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Malaika also gave a glimpse of Arhaan’s farewell on her Instagram stories as she posted a photo of her son hugging their dog, Casper. Re-sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Amrita wrote, “To empty nesters, it will get better. Goodbyes r jus the hardest.”

Arhaan Khan is Malaika Arora and Arbaan Khan’s son. The duo got divorced in 2017 and currently, the actress is dating Arjun Kapoor. They made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun’s 34th birthday in 2019.