Malaika Arora opens up on marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor, says 'I think I am not ready..'

Malaika Arora was recently questioned over her plans to marry Arjun Kapoor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 01:24 PM IST

File photo

Everyone is aware of Malaika Arora's relationship with Arjun Kapoor. When in Mumbai, the two are frequently spotted travelling together and posing for pictures. The actress was recently questioned over her plans to marry Arjun. 

She told Masala magazine, “I think the constitution of marriage is beautiful. At the same time, I don’t think you should rush into getting married because it is a social requirement or pressure. Do it for the right reasons. There are times when parents force you and people say that your ‘biological clock is ticking’. It is a beautiful institution if you are with the right person. When it comes to my marriage, I think I am not ready to answer it just yet.” 

Talking about Arjun she said, “The best thing about Arjun is that not only that I bond with him, but he is also my best friend. It’s very important to love your best friend and fall in love with him. Arjun gets me, he understands me, he says it the way things are. I think we both are each other’s biggest cheerleaders as well. I can talk to him about anything and everything under the sun. That’s the most important bit about being in a relationship – you should be able to just be your true self and I can just be myself around Arjun.” 

Meanwhile, as per a recent Pinkvilla report, Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and her current boyfriend Arjun Kapoor will be seen together in the show Arora sisters, but in different episodes. Earlier, a report in the same portal had stated, "The show will also feature Amrita and Malaika's inner circle of folks and friends. The show will revolve around the lives of the Malaika and Amrita Arora's families, giving fans a glimpse of their lifestyle, day-to-day activities, and most importantly, their past life experiences." 

