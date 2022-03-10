Malaika Arora opens up on maintaining 'sexy' tag, says 'would rather be known as spicy rather than thandi'

Malaika Arora's breathtaking and sizzling pictures on Instagram often go viral.

Malaika Arora is one of the most glamorous celebrities in the entertainment industry. The actress, who is currently dating Arjun Kapoor, often makes headlines with her breathtaking and sizzling pictures on her social media. For the past two decades, Malaika has maintained her fabulous figure.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika was asked about her reaction to maintaining the tag of 'sexy' for all the years. The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl replied that she is not letting that tag go anytime soon and she has hung onto this tag, in a similar manner as somebody hangs onto the title or the crown bestowed upon them.

Malaika was quoted telling the entertainment portal, "I’ve always said it, I've said it back then, I say it now. It sounds repetitive, but I've always said that I'd rather be known as a sexy and spicy and all of that, than being known as pheeki and thandi." She added that she has always been known like that.

The actress, who has also produced films like 'Dabangg' and its sequel with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, further added that the 'sexy' tag is not a conscious thing for her since she has been a feisty person by nature. "Because I've been termed as, you know, ‘oh she's sexy’ that I've to live up to that standard. I do not believe in that. I just feel it's part and parcel of the person that I am", Malaika also told the portal.



Malaika has also been quite vocal about her personal life and in an interview in January, she talked about her divorce with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan calling it the 'lowest phase' in her life. The two actors had tied the knot in 1998 and officially divorced each other in 2017. The couple is now co-parents to their 19-year old son Arhaan Khan.