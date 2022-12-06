Malaika Arora opens up about marrying, having kids with Arjun Kapoor, says 'jo insaan meri zindagi...'

Malaika Arora- Arjun Kapoor

Maliaka Arora opened up about her future plans with beau Arjun Kapoor, and she also discussed her second marriage, and kids on her show Moving In With Malaika. The Housefull actress' maiden char show has hit Dinseyplus Hotstar, and the first episode of the show is currently streaming on the platform. In the first episode, Malaika welcomed director-choreographer Farah Khan, and together, they discussed their personal lives.

Farah and Malaika have one common factor, dating and being married to a younger person. While Farah got married to 8-year-younger Shrish Kunder, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor. While discussing their love lives, Malaika stated that she got to hear many obnoxious things about their relationships. She even stated that if a man, dates or marries a girl 20-30 years younger than him, it is considered as an achievement or a modern relationship. But, if a woman does the same, they have been mocked and age-shamed with comments like 'maa-bete ki jodi.'

Farah even asked Arora, about her future plans with Kapoor. Khan asked if she is open to getting married and having kids with Arjun. The host replied, "Humne iss baare mein baat ki hai. Aap apne partner se aisi cheezon ke baare mein baat karte hai. I think I am a better person in a relationship. Whatever decision I took is because I wanted to be happy. Aaj jo insaan meri zindagi mein hai, woh mujhe khush rakhta hai. I don't care iske baare mein duniya kya sochti hai." Moving In With Malaika is currently streaming at Disneyplus Hotstar.

When Farah asked, “How do you deal when they talk about your relationship? Because I have also been through it.” Malaika responded, “It's not been easy, and face a lot of it on daily basis, this old thing about older women. A man on the other hand dating a 20-year-old, a 30-year-old woman is applauded. He's made to feel that he is the king of the world...A lot of it I've also got from my own near and dear ones. Forget the outer circle because at the end of the day they are just privy to a ringside view.”