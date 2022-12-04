Malaika Arora opens up about her life post divorce with Arbaaz Khan, says 'I have moved on..'

Malaika Arora/Instagram

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is coming up with her show Moving in with Malaika. On Friday, she took to Instagram and dropped a new clip from the show. In the clip, we can see Malaika speaking about her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. She also broke down in tears while discussing about her life with her friend and filmmaker Farah Khan.

"Every decision that I made in my life has been completely worth it. I am happy," Malaika became teary-eyed while telling this to Farah. Farah consoled her and said, "Aww, you look beautiful even when you cry."At the end of the clip, Malaika could be seen standing on a stage with a mic in her hands. "I have gone on, my ex has moved on, when the F will you all move on?" Malaika said, evoking a loud cheer from her friends.

Malaika’s close friend and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan too marked her presence in the teaser."We all know Malaika as a very guarded person. The fact that she is doing a reality show is super interesting. It will be amazing to see somebody as gorgeous as Malaika to kind of open up. As a friend, I think she’s rock solid, super hot and the original supermodel," Kareena said.

The actor further wished Malaika saying, "Malla let your guard down and go for it. Be absolutely full of guts because No Guts, No Glory."

Talking about how she convinced herself to be part of the show, Malaika told News18, "I need some entertainment in life and I needed somebody to move in with me. I think it was a fun idea and a great concept that we all worked and thought about it. It is a space that I’ve never dabbled with so I don’t know what it is like to be on a platform like this, or in a reality space. I’ve been a judge, but never really been on the other side. So I thought, let’s give it a shot."

Moving in with Malaika will be out on Disney+ Hotstar from 5th December 2022 onwards.