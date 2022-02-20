Malaika Arora oozes oomph in multi-coloured bikini - pics inside

Malaika Arora is among the fittest personalities in the film industry. The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress keeps sharing sensuous and scorching pictures flaunting her toned body on her Instagram handle, giving major fitness goals to her fans and followers.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday (February 19), Malaika raised the temperature on the Internet with steaming photos in a multi-coloured bikini. The actress even gave striking poses for the camera in her three photos, that she shared on the photo and video sharing platform, owned by Facebook.







The sizzling pictures were quickly shared on her fan pages. Netizens flocked to the comments section and couldn't stop themselves from praising the actress. A user wrote, "Hot bombshell", while another commented, "You are really beautiful". People dropped fiery emojis and red hearts emojis below the photos.



Malaika has been grabbing headlines due to her relationship with the 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple has never been shy about their relationship and keeps dropping their cute, happy pictures on their social media handles. On Valentine's Day, they didn't miss a chance to show their PDA as they uploaded mushy pictures with each other.



READ | Malaika Arora drops mushy photo with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on Valentine’s Day

For the unversed, Malaika had tied the knot with Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan in 1998 and officially divorced each other in 2017. The ex-couple is often seen in pictures with their 19-year old son Arhaan Khan. Recently, the actress-model talked about her divorce from Arbaaz and called it the 'lowest phase' in her life.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, she shared that she turned to yoga and meditation to sort her life post-separation with her divorce. She had said, "I think that probably for me was my lowest in life because it was such a huge upheaval in my life and such a change for me to deal with. It was not just me personally, there was family involved, there was my kid involved, there were so many other aspects involved".