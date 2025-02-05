Malaika Arora appeared uncomfortable and was seen trying to cover her legs when the shutterbugs started clicking her pictures on Tuesday night.

Malaika Arora is one of the most stylish and alluring celebrities in the Hindi film industry. In November last year, she turned a 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow into a luxury restaurant in Bandra, and named it Scarlett House. Since then, Malaika has been often spotted with her friends outside her restaurant on late nights after their parties.

The same happened on Tuesday night when she was with her friend and fashion designer Vikram Phadnis. Vikram was escorting Malaika to her car when they got surrounded by paparazzi. Though the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress looked ravishing hot in her dress, she appeared uncomfortable and was seen trying to cover her legs when the shutterbugs started clicking their pictures. The video, shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, talking about her new restaurant, Malaika told Architectural Digest India in 2024, "It all started with the germ of an idea about building the next coolest café, and it was love at first sight with the first site we visited. We were enthralled by the charm of this quaint red Portuguese gem in the winding lanes of Bandra – visually and emotionally, it couldn’t be better for us. And needless to say, this structure became the inspiration for the name Scarlett House."

Last year, Malaika also remained in news due to her two personal tragedies. In September 2024, her stepfather Anil Mehta died by suicide when he jumped from the sixtth floor of his residence in Mumbai. A month later, Arjun Kapoor confirmed that he has broken up with Malaika Arora. During the promotions of his film Singham Again, Arjun said, "Now, I am single."

In December 2024, Malaika broke silence on their breakup and said that she would have never chosen a public platform to talk about her personal life. Talking to ETimes, she stated, "I am a very private person, and there are certain aspects of my life which I don’t want to elaborate on much. I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative."