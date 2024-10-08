Malaika Arora on her son Arhaan Khan in old interview: I'm no helicopter mom, but I am strict

In an old interview, Malaika Arora said that she has managed to strike a balance between being a parent and being a friend with her son Arhaan Khan.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan had tied the knot in 1998 and divorced each other in 2017. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan, who will turn 24 in November 2024. After their divorce, Malaika was given the primary custody of their son and Arbaaz granted the visitation rights, as per their settlement.

In an interview with Grazia India in 2022, the actress opened up about being a strict mother to Arhaan. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl said, "I'm no helicopter mom, but I am strict. I believe that I have managed to strike a balance between being a parent and being a friend. Arhaan knows he can talk to me about anything at any time. Children need to know that they have a non-intrusive support system. So I am fun, chilled out, and don't monitor his every move, but he knows that I mean business."

In the same conversation, Malaika said that she had a "tumultous" childhood. She stated, "I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too. My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms. The world could be going crazy around me, but these fundamental attitudes imbibed during my formative years hold me in good stead."

Malaika faced a personal crisis recently when her stepfather Anil Mehta died by suicide last month. She was just 11 years old when her mother Joyce Polycarp and biological father Anil Arora divorced each other. Joyce moved to Chembur with Malaika and her younger daughter Amrita Arora after the separation.

