Malaika Arora gets mercilessly trolled as she looks uncomfortable in bold yellow dress with plunging neckline

Malaika Arora/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Malaika Arora turned up at the heat at the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022 on Tuesday, August 30, in a bold yellow thigh-high slit dress with a plunging neckline. The actress, known for her sizzling dance moves on popular dance numbers such as Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui, looked extremely hot and gorgeous on the red carpet.

However, she was also brutally trolled by the netizens who noticed that Malaika looked a bit uncomfortable in her dress in the video shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. One Instagram user commented, "How uncomfortable she looks, why do they do so artificial behavior" and another comment read, "She didn’t look comfortable with her dress."

When some of the Instagram users called her 'buddhi' and 'auntie' in the comments section, some Malaika fans came for her rescue as one of them wrote, "Why do you guys call her old auntie? Why don’t you call SRK, Salman, and Akshay uncles? Aren’t they old too? Why only women can’t do what they like when they are aging??!!! So not fair".

After her divorce from Arbaaz Khan, Malaika is dating the Ek Villain Returns actor Arjun Kapoor, who is 12 years younger than her. The couple has often been trolled for the age gap in their relationship as Malaika will turn 49 in October, whereas Arjun celebrated his 37th birthday in June.



READ | Malaika Arora opens up on wedding plans with Arjun Kapoor, says she wants to grow old with him

The Kaante actress had addressed the age gap in an earlier interview that it is often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man, while the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor had said that that age should not be used to contextualize a relationship and is not bothered about the trolls.